VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the August 31st total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,693,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,173,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

