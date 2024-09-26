VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the August 31st total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
