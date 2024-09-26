Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $238.76 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $238.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00002593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00043619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

