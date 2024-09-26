UMA (UMA) Price Hits $2.40 on Major Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00003727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $198.50 million and approximately $17.74 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,018,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,645,625 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

