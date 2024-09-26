Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Up 203.3% in September

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the August 31st total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 1.6 %

Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 43.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

