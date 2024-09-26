iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 234.4% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

