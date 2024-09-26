iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 234.4% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
