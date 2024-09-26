VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ USVM opened at $83.71 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $246.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.