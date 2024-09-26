X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 493.0% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $2.2149 per share. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

