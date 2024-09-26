Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 606.5% in September

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 606.5% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $56.78 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

