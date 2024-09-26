VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEVM opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.