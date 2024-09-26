Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,892,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,809,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.