Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCSH opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
