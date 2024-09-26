WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:USIN opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.26. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

Get WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund alerts:

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.