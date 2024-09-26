VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Up 404.7% in September

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 404.7% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UBND opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

