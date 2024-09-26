WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIY opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

