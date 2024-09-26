VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 242.6% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UITB stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

