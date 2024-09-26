VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 242.6% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of UITB stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
