Raymond James Weighs in on Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

CVE ITR opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.51.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05).

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

