Skeena Resources Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Skeena Resources in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $913.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.36. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.