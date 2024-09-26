Torex Gold Resources Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

TXG stock opened at C$26.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.59. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$27.11.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

