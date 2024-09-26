HC Wainwright Comments on Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.14). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $36.19.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

