Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.35.

MTB stock opened at $172.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $180.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 82.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $70,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

