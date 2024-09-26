Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Issued By Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

CG stock opened at C$10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.02.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

