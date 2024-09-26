New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.71.

Shares of NGD opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$298.55 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 45,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$191,123.61. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

