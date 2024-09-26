Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.