Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,590.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00077400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007493 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,543.76 or 0.38081356 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

