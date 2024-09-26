CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.52 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $26.52 million and $1.27 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0322794 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,525,550.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

