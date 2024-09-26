Aevo One Day Volume Reaches $35.38 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Aevo has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $351.35 million and approximately $35.38 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,166,653.6184328 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.40285742 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $31,061,696.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

