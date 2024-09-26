Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at TD Cowen

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

PTGX opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,203 shares of company stock worth $1,311,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,694,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 274,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 813.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 264,900 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

