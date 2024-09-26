Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLTZY opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.58. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

