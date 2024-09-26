Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hamilton Lane worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 317,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $165.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $168.12.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

