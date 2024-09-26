The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,158 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after acquiring an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 868,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,302,000 after acquiring an additional 321,049 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

NYSE:SJM opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

