Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 182 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $2,557,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $19,633,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.17.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

