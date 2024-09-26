Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jabil were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jabil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jabil by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Jabil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

