Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 430,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 84,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

