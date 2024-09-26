Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORA. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 115.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.07 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,754.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

