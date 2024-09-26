Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.01 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.