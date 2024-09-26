Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.27.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.67.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,960. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

