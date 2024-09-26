Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in International Paper by 1,759.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 251,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 237,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $927,956. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

