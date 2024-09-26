Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

