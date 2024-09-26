Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $167.70 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.93.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

