Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
ZBRA stock opened at $364.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.91 and a 200 day moving average of $315.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93.
In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
