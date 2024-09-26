Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 84 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

