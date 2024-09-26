14,074 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,892,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dell Technologies by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.47.

DELL opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average of $124.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,007,047 shares of company stock worth $1,041,595,745 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

