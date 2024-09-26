Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

