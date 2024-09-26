Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $979,000 in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

BAR opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.