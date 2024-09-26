Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $152.49 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

