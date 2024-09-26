SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.11

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 3516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $787.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 569,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

