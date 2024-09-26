Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $959.50

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $959.50 and last traded at $959.50, with a volume of 1854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $952.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $833.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.