AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3,048.82, but opened at $2,919.88. AutoZone shares last traded at $2,951.16, with a volume of 37,187 shares changing hands.

The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $46.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,169.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,009.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

