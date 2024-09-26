Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.24

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 5921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $743.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

