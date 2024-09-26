WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.13

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 55655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEM. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

