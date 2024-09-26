WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.63

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 41145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at $317,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 68.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period.
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.
